Local elections 2022: How do Berkshire councils spend your money?
Elections are taking place in some parts of Berkshire on Thursday 5 May.
People in Berkshire can cast their ballot in three of the county's six local authority areas - Reading, Slough and Wokingham.
Local authorities are funded by a variety of sources, including council tax, government grants and other income, like parking charges.
Here is how £100 of your money is spent by each of the councils which are holding elections this year.
Unitary authorities:
Berkshire has a single tier system - with all six council areas being unitary authorities. This means they are responsible for all local services, from roads and schools to parks and social care, and have all the necessary powers to deliver them. None of the unitary authorities has an elected mayor.
Elections for West Berkshire, Windsor and Maidenhead and Bracknell Forest councils are not taking place this year.
Reading Borough Council
Covering the largest town in the county, Reading Borough Council delivers services for over 160,000 people.
There have previously been 46 seats on the council, but boundary changes mean that this year there are 48 seats up for grabs.
Of the current 46 seats, 25 are held by Labour, nine by the Conservatives, five by the Green Party, four by Labour and Co-operative, two by the Liberal Democrats and one by Battle Independent.
The council has a net budget of £149m for this year, with £104m coming from council tax.
Slough Borough Council
Slough, which lies 20 miles (32km) west of central London, has a population of more than 164,000.
Slough Borough Council is elected each year by thirds, which means that one third of the seats are up for election each year - with 14 up for election this year.
Of the current 42 seats, 19 are held by Labour, 17 by Labour and Co-operative, five by the Conservatives, one by Independent Network.
The council expects its total expenditure to exceed £191m this year, with £65m coming from council tax.
Wokingham Borough Council
Wokingham Borough Council has a population of more than 170,000, covering an area including Finchampstead, Sonning and Twyford.
Of its 54 seats, 31 are currently held by the Conservatives, 18 by the Liberal Democrats, two by Labour, two by Independent Group and one by an independent councillors.
Eighteen seats are up for grabs this year.
The council expects its total expenditure to exceed £144m this year, with £1m coming from council tax.
