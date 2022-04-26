Reading school teacher jailed over sex with pupil banned
- Published
A teacher who was jailed after he had sex with a pupil has been banned from the profession.
Oliver Glass, 35, groomed a girl at St Joseph's College in Reading before having sex with her on three occasions.
The former head of maths was sentenced to 22 months in prison after admitting the offences at Reading Crown Court in December 2020.
The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) said it was "proportionate and appropriate" to bar him indefinitely.
The panel said his crimes were "very disturbing in nature" and that "on any assessment" the offending was "at the most serious end of the spectrum".
When he sentenced Glass, Judge Paul Dugdale said it was one of the "most serious" abuse of trust cases he had dealt with.
The TRA said his conduct in having sex with the girl - who had reached the age of consent - "ran counter to what should have been at the very core of his practice as a teacher".
He said while he "appeared to have taken some steps to remediate his behaviour, there was no evidence of insight, remorse or regret on his part" for his offending.
It said it was "proportionate and appropriate" to ban the Oxford University graduate from teaching.
St Joseph's College is an independent day school for boys and girls, aged three to 18, where parents pay up to £12,000 a year.
When Glass was jailed, its then headmaster Andrew Colpus said the school had independently reviewed its safeguarding policies.
He said: "We deeply regret that a former member of staff should have abused his position and betrayed the trust placed in him in such a shocking way, and we applaud his victim for having had the courage to speak out.
"The member of staff was suspended as soon as the matter was brought to our attention and he left our employment in October 2019."
