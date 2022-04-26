Berkshire festival to honour TV's Caroline Flack announced
- Published
Friends and family of Caroline Flack have announced a day festival called 'Flackstock' in honour of the late TV presenter.
The event will be held in the grounds of Englefield House, near Pangbourne, Berkshire and feature acts from the worlds of comedy, dance and music.
Singers Natalie Imbruglia, Louise Redknapp and Fleur East have confirmed they will be performing.
The Love Island presenter took her own life in 2020 at the age of 40.
The festival, which is being organised by her mother Caroline and sister Jody, as well as some of her closest friends, will raise money for mental health charities.
Celebrity appearances on the day will also include Professor Green, TV presenter Dermot O'Leary, Kirsty Gallacher, Paddy McGuinness, Joel Dommett, Noel Fielding and June Sarpong.
Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec will also be in attendance.
Caroline was crowned the winner of Strictly in 2014 alongside her professional partner Pasha Kovalev.
Christine Flack said: "My Caroline was never more herself or happier than at a music festival with her sister and her friends.
"Flackstock is the wonderful idea of those who knew her best and the perfect way to remember her singing, dancing and most of all laughing.
"Not only is Flackstock the most positive way to honour Carrie, but charities that she loved will benefit from the proceeds.
"A big thank you to everyone involved for all their hard work... my family are so proud that so many people who knew Carrie loved her so very much."
Funds raised on the day will be equally split between the charities Choose Love, Mind, Samaritans and Charlie Waller Trust.
Flackstock will be held on 25 July.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.