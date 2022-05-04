Berkshire council objects to 350-home development on Hampshire border
A Berkshire council has formally objected to plans for 350 homes on its border with Hampshire.
West Berkshire Council has written to Basingstoke and Deane Council about the plans for farmland in Bishops Green.
It said it had concerns Catesby Strategic Land Limited's development would lead to more traffic in West Berkshire and "erode" the rural area.
However, the developer said the scheme would add affordable housing to the area for first time buyers.
Outline planning permission for the scheme rests with Basingstoke and Deane Council.
Commenting on the application, West Berkshire Council said: "The proposed development would erode the existing rural character of the area and in so doing present an urbanising effect on the rural landscape."
It added the proposed site was in an "unsustainable location that is located away from key services and facilities".
The developer said the homes would be "a logical housing extension for the area" and could create new public spaces for the community.
A nature park, retention of existing woodlands and ponds, and improvements to highways and public transport have also been included in the plans.
But most residents who commented on the proposals expressed concern they would erode the existing rural area and increase the risk of flooding.
One said: "The development would be unsustainable adding about 1,000 people to a rural area with no added shops, healthcare facilities, education premises or places to work."
But there was also support from one who said: "I'm all for it. Bring it on. People need houses and places to live.'"
If the scheme does go ahead, West Berkshire Council has asked for planning conditions to be considered.
