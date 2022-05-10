Reading council trials vinegar and steam weed control
A council has launched a natural weed control trial, using methods including vinegar and steam, in a bid to reduce the use of chemical weedkillers.
The year-long pilot will take place in Rabson's Recreation Ground, Cintra Park and Northumberland Avenue in Reading.
Reading Borough Council (RBC) said the move followed public concern over the use of glyphosate and its potential effects on health and the environment.
It added costs could more than quadruple due to the change.
Glyphosate will be used in some parts as a comparison control, RBC said.
It added it had used glyphosate in a "limited and controlled fashion" to tackle particularly challenging weeds and vegetation issues on roads and pavements.
"This is used largely along roadways, and to a lesser degree in some public spaces and park areas where few other options exist," it said.
In 2019, a US jury found a glyphosate-based pesticide was a "substantial factor" in causing a man's cancer.
During the pilot in the Berkshire town, RBC said it would assess the performance, practicality and cost of introducing other methods.
Adele Barnett-Ward, the council's neighbourhoods lead, said: "This trial fits in with our vital priorities, such as our biodiversity action plan and with our successful 'rewilding' scheme, which is working well across many local verges and parks.
"I'm excited we are beginning the exploration of alternatives to glyphosate, and I will be avidly following the results of these trials."
However, she said "no one method can completely replace glyphosate", explaining that steam and hot water methods could not be utilised in areas of on-street parking.
The cost of introducing alternative weed control will also be significantly more expensive, she said, adding: "It may mean our yearly budget of £60,000 per year jumps to over £260,000."
