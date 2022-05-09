Slough murder inquiry: Another teen arrested over stabbing
- Published
Another teenage boy has been arrested following the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old man.
He was found by a member of the public near shops in Trelawney Avenue, Slough, on Thursday evening and taken to hospital in London, but later died.
Thames Valley Police said a post-mortem examination had shown he died following a stab wound to the chest.
The force said they arrested a teenage boy from Slough, whose age has not been given. He remains in police custody.
'Targeted attack'
Two other teenage boys, both from Slough, arrested in connection with the murder investigation are also in custody.
A 17-year-old local boy has been charged with affray and possession of a knife/bladed article in a public place.
He is due to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The force has asked people not to share videos of the incident which officers believe was a "targeted attack".
Witnesses are being urged to come forward.
