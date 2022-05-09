Slough murder inquiry: Teen charged over stabbing
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of another teenager.
Abdul Aziz, 18, was found injured near shops in Trelawney Avenue, Slough, on Thursday evening and taken to hospital in London, but later died.
A teenage boy is due at to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
Two teenage boys from Slough remain in custody in connection with the case.
Thames Valley Police said a post-mortem examination had shown Abdul died following a stab wound to the chest.
A 17-year-old local boy was previously charged with affray and possession of a knife/bladed article in a public place.
