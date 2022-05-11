Slough murder inquiry: Two teens bailed over stabbing
Two teenage boys arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old man have been released by police.
Abdul Aziz died in hospital after being attacked near a parade of shops in Trelawney Avenue, Slough, on Thursday.
The two teenagers from Slough were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
Thames Valley Police said they had both been released on bail until 1 June.
A post-mortem examination had shown Mr Aziz died following a stab wound to the chest.
A 15-year-old boy charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon appeared at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was remanded in secure accommodation until a plea hearing on 14 June.
A trial, which is expected to last for two weeks, is due to start on 30 August.
A 17-year-old local boy, who was previously charged with affray and possession of a knife/bladed article in a public place, pleaded not guilty at Reading Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Police are still asking anyone who may have seen the stabbing at about 19:15 BST on Thursday or anyone with information to get in touch.
