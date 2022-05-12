Reading: Council seeks views on traffic offence powers
Views are being sought on new powers to allow a council to hand out fines for moving traffic offences, including blocking yellow box junctions.
Reading Borough Council says it wants to bring in the new powers to help increase road safety and reduce congestion and poor air quality.
Currently only London local authorities can take action over moving traffic offences.
A public consultation on the plans runs until 20 May.
Following the consultation, if the council decides to go ahead it will have to apply for the powers through the Department for Transport.
If agreed, fines for blocking yellow box junctions in Reading would be the first to come in.
Councillor Tony Page, lead member for transport at the authority, said there was a "particular issue" with people blocking key yellow box junctions, such as the one at the junction of London Road, Craven Road and Eldon Road, the Local Democracy Reporting Service, (LDRS) reported.
The authority said: "Reading Buses has additionally identified yellow box junctions as a particular issue which regularly delay its services and bus passengers."
Others offences which could be enforced include travelling the wrong way down a one-way street and ignoring no entry signs or illegal turns.
