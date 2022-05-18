Ukrainian refugees arrive in Reading after visa wait
A group of women and children who fled the war in Ukraine have arrived safely in Berkshire.
The group from Kyiv had to wait a month in Ireland while their visas were processed.
Finally arriving in Reading on Tuesday evening, they were welcomed by their host families from Tilehurst at the town's Ukrainian community centre.
They were greeted with food and drink, and given toiletries, toys and school supplies.
The father of one of the women was allowed to travel to the UK with the group after he suffered a heart attack.
Another women, Galina, who arrived with her son said: "If I didn't have a child maybe I would have stayed in Ukraine, but that's why we made the right decision to come to England.
"I think now we're away from the war we'll be able to have a good sleep.
"The people here don't need to change anything for us, just stay the way they are, be happy and be nice, be open to everybody, it's perfect. Big thanks."
Andy Dell, one of the hosts, was at the welcome event and said: "It's a small thing [we're doing] and hopefully it will make us all feel humble.
"But more importantly it's about making sure they feel that they're very welcome - and they are."
