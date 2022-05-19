Slough police car crash injures young boy and man
A young boy has been seriously injured in a crash involving a police car.
The Thames Valley Police car was pursuing a white Kia Sportage that failed to stop on Station Road in Cippenham, Slough on Sunday.
The police car collided with a grey Volvo causing serious injuries to a young boy - a man in his 50s suffered minor injuries.
Police have released an image of a man they say may have information about the incident.
PC Richard Goreham said: "I ask anyone who recognises this man, or if you are pictured, to please get in touch with police."
The force said a mandatory referral had been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
