Bee artwork creates a buzz in Berkshire subway
A bee-themed mural has been created in a subway tunnel at a village train station.
Painted throughout the underpass at Pangbourne train station, it features bees, honeycomb and wild flowers.
Helen Stock, who works in the Berkshire station's ticket office, came up with the idea to mark her 20-year anniversary of working at the station.
She said: "I wanted to brighten up the place and make it a warm, happy, welcoming place."
After gaining support for the idea from her boss, Ms Stock arranged for The Bee Friendly Trust to visit the underpass and come up with a design.
The artwork, painted by street artists - the Mural Artists, has seen a flurry of positive responses from the public.
One traveller said: "After a long commute, it was previously a damp darkish tunnel you just had to pass through. Thanks for making the end of the day a brighter welcome home."
Another said: "We need more of these gorgeous things in our lives."
Others described it as "bringing joy", "absolutely beautiful" and "inspiring".
