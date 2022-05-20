M4 closed for weekend smart motorway work
- Published
Drivers face disruption during the weekend due to the closure of a section of the M4.
The motorway will shut in both directions between junctions 6 for Slough/Windsor and 8/9 for Maidenhead at 22:00 BST.
National Highways said the stretch of the motorway would reopen at 06:00 GMT on Monday.
Traffic will be diverted and drivers have been warned to allow extra time.
The work is part of an ongoing £848m project to turn the M4 into a smart motorway.
Work between junctions 8/9 for Maidenhead and 12 at Theale finished in February.
The hard shoulder has been turned into a new fourth traffic lane in each direction.
A new radar Stopped Vehicle Detection (SVD) system identifies a stopped vehicle, typically within 20 seconds.
When the entire project is finished, between junctions 3 at Hayes and 12 at Theale, the hard shoulder will be a traffic lane.
It will also have places to stop in an emergency approximately every 1.3 miles (2km).
National Highways said it hoped construction would be completed by the end of spring 2022.
In January, the government paused the rollout of smart motorways amid safety concerns until five years' worth of data has been collected to assess whether or not they are safe for drivers.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.