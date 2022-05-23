Attempted murder arrest after man in 60s stabbed in Langley
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man in his 60s was found with stab wounds.
Police were called to Market Lane in Langley, Slough, after the injured man was found shortly after 01:00 BST on Sunday.
He was taken to hospital where his injuries were described as "life-changing".
Thames Valley Police said a 28-year-old man had also been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.
The arrested man from Slough remains in police custody.
Det Sgt Thomas Harman said: "We believe this was an isolated incident, because the suspect and victim are known to each other. As such, there is no threat to the local community."
Witnesses are being urged to come forward.
