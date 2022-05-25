New Reading family-friendly reggae festival planned for summer
A new family-friendly reggae festival could have its first outing this summer.
The organisers said Summer Love Reading would have relaxed reggae music, street food and more if it gets the go-ahead.
Headliners at the festival in Prospect Park, Reading, would include General Levy, ASWAD, Kiko Bun and Jnr Watson.
For the event to go ahead, a licensing application by the organisers, Tots Events Ltd, must be approved by Reading Borough Council.
Billed as a family-friendly festival, the company said children under 12 would be allowed entry for free, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Under its application to the council, it is seeking a licence for live music, recorded music, performances and dance, and the sale of alcohol between 12:00 and 22:00 BST on Saturday 23 July.
The alcohol licence has been submitted so that rum punch, prosecco, gin and cocktails can be sold at the event, along with a "beer, cider and ale village".
Tots Events Ltd also runs the Raver Tots festival, which takes place in the park the following day and includes dance music acts, a funfair, fancy dress and glow sticks.
Anyone can comment on the application by contacting the council's licensing team before 17 July.
