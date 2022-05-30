Reading murder: Man found guilty of killing David Allen
- Published
A man has been found guilty of the murder of a 77-year-old "hero" grandfather in Reading last December.
Jacob Trussler, 37, of no fixed abode, was found guilty after a trial at Reading Crown Court on Friday.
Trussler killed David Allen at his house in Elgar Road on 1 December, arrested on the morning of 2 December and charged with Mr Allen's murder on 8 December.
He will sentenced at the same court at a later date.
After his death Mr Allen's family paid tribute to him: "Our Dad, Grandad, Brother and Hero was tragically taken away from us too soon.
"Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.
"Thank you for all the lovely support from all our family and friends."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.