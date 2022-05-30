Reading murder: Man found guilty of killing David Allen

Thames Valley Police
Jacob Trussler will be sentenced at Reading Crown Court at a later date

A man has been found guilty of the murder of a 77-year-old "hero" grandfather in Reading last December.

Jacob Trussler, 37, of no fixed abode, was found guilty after a trial at Reading Crown Court on Friday.

Trussler killed David Allen at his house in Elgar Road on 1 December, arrested on the morning of 2 December and charged with Mr Allen's murder on 8 December.

He will sentenced at the same court at a later date.

Police handout
David Allen died after being stabbed in the chest, police said

After his death Mr Allen's family paid tribute to him: "Our Dad, Grandad, Brother and Hero was tragically taken away from us too soon.

"Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.

"Thank you for all the lovely support from all our family and friends."

Police were called after Mr Allen's body was found in a property in Elgar Road

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics