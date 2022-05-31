Derelict Reading hospital could become care home
A former hospital that was the scene of a fatal fire almost 70 years ago could become a care home under a new proposal.
Dellwood Community Hospital, in Reading, served as a hospital and maternity home from 1920 to 2005.
On Easter Sunday in 1954, 13 babies died when a fire broke out.
Nurse Freda Holland was able to save some of the other newborns in the hospital and was later honoured with a George Cross.
The hospital was closed in 2005 when it was ruled surplus to requirement by its governing NHS Clinical Commissioning Group, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Now developer Montpelier Estates Ltd has applied to convert the derelict site into a 52-bed care home.
Under its proposal, the main building would be retained and a three-storey extension added.
The project has been recommended for approval by Reading Borough Council planning officer Matt Burns, said LDRS.
Mr Burns said the public benefits of the scheme included the provision of care, employment opportunities for people and enhanced investment in the local area, it added.
A decision on the developer's planning application is due to be made on 1 June.
