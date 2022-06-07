Inadequate Reading surgery had 'backlogs of test results', CQC says
A GP surgery that provides treatment to about 5,600 patients has been placed in special measures by a regulator.
London Street Surgery, in Reading, Berkshire, was found to have "significant backlogs of test results and care-related tasks".
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) found there was "poor identification of risks to patients" during an inspection in April.
The surgery has been approached for comment.
The regulator rated the surgery's safety and leadership as inadequate, and said it had insufficient processes to ensure services' safety and effectiveness.
Repeat prescriptions and medicines were "not managed safely", which could have posed risks to patients, and there were "risks associated" with the storage of blank prescriptions, it found.
Staff training was "not monitored appropriately" and inspectors found patients with learning disabilities were not provided with health checks to make sure their wellbeing was properly monitored.
The CQC said the surgery's staff were "caring and compassionate" but the loss of GPs and a practice manager had affected its ability to "provide quality and sustainable services".
Its responsiveness to people's needs was rated good.
The CQC said the surgery being placed in special measures "will give people who use the service the reassurance that the care they get should improve".
