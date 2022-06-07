Concern missing dad from Slough may have come to serious harm
Police fear that a man who has not made any contact with his daughter for more than six months may have come to "serious harm".
Andrzej Mucha, who is white, slim and about 5'7" (170cm), lives in Slough, Berkshire and last spoke to his daughter Paulina on 29 November 2021.
She said his disappearance is "out of character" and that he suffers from emphysema and needs an inhaler daily.
Mr Mucha, who is a Polish speaker, was reported missing on 30 December 2021.
The 57-year-old lives in Greystoke Road but has previously lived in College Avenue. He shops at the Smaczek and Kopernik shops in Farnham Road.
Ms Mucha said in a video released by Thames Valley Police: "Dad's phone is switched off, he hasn't been back at his usual place of living. He hasn't contacted either his family or his friends.
"Dad is a really kind and friendly person with a sense of humour. I miss him a lot and I really worry about him because such a disappearance is out of character for him," she said.
"We have always maintained constant contact."
Det Ch Insp Dejan Avramovic, of Thames Valley Police's Major Crime Unit, said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for Andrzej.
"Although we have launched a missing person investigation, we are currently keeping an open mind as to the circumstances and we are not ruling out that Andrzej Mucha has been subjected to serious harm by third party involvement."
