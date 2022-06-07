Julia Pemberton's brother Frank Mullane backs law change
- Published
The brother of a woman whose estranged husband killed her and her son said a new domestic abuse law will save lives.
Julia Pemberton and her teenage son William, 17, were killed in 2003 at their home in Hermitage, Berkshire, by her estranged husband, Alan Pemberton.
Her brother Frank Mullane has fought for change since their deaths.
The change to the Domestic Abuse Act has now come into force and makes non-fatal strangulation and suffocation specific offences.
Any offender can now receive a sentence of up to five years in jail.
Mr Mullane, from Swindon, Wiltshire, said the changes will recognise the seriousness of the "vile" crimes.
AAFDA's press release today as Non Fatal Strangulation becomes a separate offence. A most vile & intimate crime. I have read c.1,000 Domestic Homicide Reviews. I see, too often, this crime in many of these DHRs @AAFDA6 @AafdaJo @hrdwebb @YvonneARoberts https://t.co/sEPtCAu8GP— Frank Mullane (@FMullaneAAFDA) June 7, 2022
He said: "The effects of this are horrendous: memory loss, brain damage, stroke, miscarriage and huge psychological effects.
"This is usually a man strangling a woman, looking into her eyes and using his greater physical strength to cause her horror and fear.
"We need to recognise the signs - it's not always red marks around the neck. It might be bleeding from the ear or jaw pain or a swollen tongue."
A major training programme will begin soon to educate police, probation officers and support workers about suffocation and strangulation.
Mr Mullane, who runs the Advocacy After Fatal Domestic Abuse (AAFDA) organisation, has been supported by former Swindon South Labour MP Julia Drown.
"This is part of coercion and control. It happens far, far too often and [the change in law] will help victims realise that this is a really serious offence," she said.
"I hope it'll encourage some of them to go and get the help that's out there and ultimately it'll get the criminal justice system to be more effective in supporting the very many victims who suffer this every day in our country."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.