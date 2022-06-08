Row over £3.6m 'wasted' on Reading park and ride scheme
- Published
Transport planners have been criticised for "wasting" £3.6m on a soon-to-be defunct park and ride scheme.
Reading Buses recently confirmed it would be ending its route between Thames Valley Park in Earley and Reading town centre on 18 June.
An opposition councillor said the project had been a "spectacular fail".
Reading Borough Council said it hoped a new park and ride scheme would be reintroduced soon, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The 277-space park and ride was approved in 2016 and was part of a joint project between Reading and Wokingham boroughs to ease traffic and improve air quality.
However, Reading Buses announced the 400 route, which runs up to every 15 minutes at peak times, will be terminated in part because of "very low usage".
'More sustainable'
Green councillor Rob White, leader of the opposition at Reading Borough Council, said: "It's been a waste of money - £3.6m.
"It led to the destruction of green space and it's a missed opportunity to actually tackle Reading's serious air pollution problems."
But cabinet member for transport Tony Page, who represents Labour, denied it had been a waste of money.
"The council remains determined to improve air quality in east Reading for local residents by creating more sustainable travel choices for people travelling through the area," he added.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.