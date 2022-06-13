Reading murder: Man jailed for killing David Allen

Jacob TrusslerThames Valley Police
Jacob Trussler was found guilty of murder after a trial at Reading Crown Court in May

A man has been jailed for at least 20 years for murdering a "hero" grandfather.

David Allen, 77, was found stabbed to death at his home in Elgar Road, Reading, on 1 December last year.

Jacob Trussler, of no fixed address, was found guilty of murder after a trial at Reading Crown Court in May.

Trussler, 37, who was arrested the day after Mr Allen was found, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 20 years.

Police handout
David Allen died after being stabbed in the chest, police said

After his death, Mr Allen's family paid tribute to "our dad, grandad, brother and hero".

They added: "Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us every day."

Police were called after Mr Allen's body was found in a property in Elgar Road

