Reading stabbings: Ceremony held on second anniversary of park attacks
A minute's silence and a flower laying ceremony are being held in the park where three friends were stabbed during a terror attack.
James Furlong, 36, Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, and David Wails, 49, were killed in June 2020 in Reading's Forbury Gardens.
A service for family, friends and invited guests will take place at St Laurence's Church from 18:00 BST.
A public ceremony and flower laying led by the men's families and friends will follow in the park at 19:00 BST.
The park's Maiwand Lion will also be lit throughout the evening in memory of the three men.
Reading Borough Council leader Jason Brock said: "Two years have passed since the horrific events at the Forbury Gardens, but for many of us in the town it still feels much more recent and the magnitude of that summer evening is still at the forefront of our minds.
"My thoughts, and the thoughts of everybody in Reading, will always remain with the families and close friends who so needlessly loved lost ones that day, as well as all those injured or affected."
The council said it was continuing to work with the men's families and the local community on designs for a permanent memorial.
The authority said it hoped "to be in a position to announce more details in the weeks to come".
Khairi Saadallah was handed a whole-life jail term for the murder of the three friends and attempting to murder three others at his sentencing in January 2021.
