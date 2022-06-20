Marnie Clayton: Man jailed for harassment over missing woman
A man who carried out a campaign of harassment against an 18-year-old woman who went missing after a night out has been jailed.
Marnie Clayton, from Bracknell, had been last seen leaving Atik nightclub in Windsor early on 16 January - she was found in Basingstoke the next day.
Abid Khan, 22, of Cardigan Gardens, Reading, had been due to stand trial after pleading not guilty to stalking.
But he pleaded guilty to harassment at Reading Crown Court on Friday.
Khan was sentenced the same day to three years and four months in prison. He was also made the subject of a 10-year restraining order.
Police said Khan physically assaulted Ms Clayton, threatened her, sent abusive messages and visited her home and workplace over a period of eight months between July 2021 and February 2022.
Thames Valley Police case investigator Caithrin Roche said he perpetrated a "lengthy campaign of harassment against a younger and more vulnerable female victim".
"His guilty plea reflects that he now acknowledges this behaviour is wrong," she said.
"The effects of this harassment are long lasting, however, I hope that the sentence and the restraining order imposed provide the victim of this case with some solace."
