Reading FC fans face 700 extra miles for away matches
- Published
Reading FC's fixtures for the coming season mean their fans will have to travel 700 miles more than last year.
The Championship side's supporters' trust said it feared - when factoring in rising fuel costs - this might result in fewer fans at away matches.
Followers of the Royals will have to clock up 7,268 miles throughout the season to make it to every game.
Paula Martin, chair of the supporters' trust, said more fans travelling in coaches to matches could help.
She told the BBC: "We've managed to get our away crowds up this last couple of years.
"It would be a real shame if the cost of getting there actually did anything to reduce the numbers again, because in the past we've had a reputation for not having much of an away crowd."
The extra mileage has been caused by teams closer to Reading, like Fulham and Bournemouth, leaving for the top flight , while further afield clubs, like Sunderland and Wigan, have been promoted from League One.
Reading fan Jeff Todd drives to away matches but said he would not go to fixtures in the north unless he combined it with a family visit.
"I probably would never go to Sunderland or Middlesbrough, I'd stay at home and listen on the radio," he said.
"Games like Luton or Bristol I'd go, but anything north of Birmingham is out driving-wise."
The 69-year-old from Newbury said he would also be reluctant to take up Ms Martin's suggestion of going to away games on a coach.
"I like to do my own thing, I'm older," he said.
In 2019, Reading owner Yongge Dai paid for away fans' coach travel to the club's 15 furthest away matches.
The trips, which totalled more than 5,500 miles, were available to any fan with a match ticket, and who was a member of the supporters' trust.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.