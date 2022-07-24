Reading Football Club's 150 years celebrated at exhibition
When The Reading Football Club was first established by a group of young townsmen in February 1872, the game was very different - each team had 12 players and there were no penalty areas or nets.
For a time becoming known as the Biscuit Boys, because of the Berkshire town's Huntley and Palmers biscuit factory, over 150 years the club has experienced highs and lows.
An exhibition at Reading Town Hall tells the club's story - from those first games on Kings Meadow, against local teams like Maidenhead, Henley and Marlow through to Wembley appearances and recent promotions to the Premier League.
One Hundred and Fifty Years of Reading FC, which was curated with the help of the Supporters Trust at Reading (STAR), runs until 13 August at the Sir John Madejski Gallery at Reading Museum.
