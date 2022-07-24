Reading Football Club's 150 years celebrated at exhibition

Image caption,

Reading lost their FA Cup semi-final pictured here against Cardiff City at Molineux in Wolverhampton in 1927. Cardiff beat the Biscuit Boys - as they were known because of the Huntley and Palmers factory in the town - 3-0. The firm made FA Cup-shaped biscuit tins which were apparently sent to India following the defeat. The Welsh club won the cup after they beat Arsenal 1-0 in the final at Wembley later