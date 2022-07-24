Reading Football Club's 150 years celebrated at exhibition

Two internationals, Edgar Field, of England, and John Morgan, of Wales, and the club's first trophy, the Berks and Bucks Challenge CupLaura Bennetto
Reading's players pose with the club's first trophy, the Berks and Bucks Challenge Cup, won in the 1878/9 season after they beat Marlow 1-0 in the final. Two internationals, Edgar Field of England (far left) and John Morgan of Wales (fourth from left), featured in the line-up

When The Reading Football Club was first established by a group of young townsmen in February 1872, the game was very different - each team had 12 players and there were no penalty areas or nets.

For a time becoming known as the Biscuit Boys, because of the Berkshire town's Huntley and Palmers biscuit factory, over 150 years the club has experienced highs and lows.

An exhibition at Reading Town Hall tells the club's story - from those first games on Kings Meadow, against local teams like Maidenhead, Henley and Marlow through to Wembley appearances and recent promotions to the Premier League.

One Hundred and Fifty Years of Reading FC, which was curated with the help of the Supporters Trust at Reading (STAR), runs until 13 August at the Sir John Madejski Gallery at Reading Museum.

Laura Bennetto
Herbert Smith, a full-back and club captain, is still Reading's most capped England international, despite him winning his four caps at the start of the 20th Century. He also won a gold medal representing Great Britain in the 1908 Olympics, held in London.
Laura Bennetto
Reading Ladies' team poses after beating Swindon Ladies 6-0 at Elm Park in front of 8,000 fans in 1921, in a game held as a benefit for World War One veterans and star forward Joe Bailey. The ladies' team played at least 10 times between 1920 and 1922
Laura Bennetto
Reading's Frank Richardson going studs-up against a goalkeeper during a match at Elm Park in 1927
Laura Bennetto
Reading lost their FA Cup semi-final pictured here against Cardiff City at Molineux in Wolverhampton in 1927. Cardiff beat the Biscuit Boys - as they were known because of the Huntley and Palmers factory in the town - 3-0. The firm made FA Cup-shaped biscuit tins which were apparently sent to India following the defeat. The Welsh club won the cup after they beat Arsenal 1-0 in the final at Wembley later
Laura Bennetto
Reading's Barry Wagstaff takes on Manchester United's Denis Law in the opening match of the Watney Cup in 1970 - English football's first sponsored tournament - as United's George Best looks on. The match, which Reading lost 3-2, was filmed by ITV cameras, the first time the broadcaster had covered a match at Elm Park
Reading Borough Council
Robin Friday, an erratic Reading FC legend, chases after a ball in a match at Oxford United's Manor ground in December 1976. It was his last game for the club before a move to Cardiff the next day. In two full seasons, he won Reading's player of the season award twice and was later celebrated in a single by the Super Furry Animals
Reading Council
A fan is led away after crowd trouble erupted at Elm Park during an FA Cup fourth round game against Arsenal in February 1972. About 30 fans were arrested after a crush barrier was broken, fighting broke out and Gunners fans were evicted
Reading Council
Reading fans protest in Broad Street against Robert Maxwell's potential merger of Reading and Oxford United to form Thames Valley United in spring 1983. Reading was eventually taken over by a new owner, Roger Smee, but the Football League had no objections to the unpopular merger. Oxford enjoyed success under Maxwell, being promoted to the First Division in 1985 and winning the League Cup in 1986. Maxwell sold the U's after buying Derby County in 1987
Laura Bennetto
In Reading's first ever appearance at Wembley, they beat First Division Luton 4-1 in the Simod Cup final in March 1988. Stuart Beavon is pictured scoring a penalty for Reading
Laura Bennetto
Star striker Trevor Senior celebrates a goal for Reading in about 1990
LAURA BENNETTO
Ady Williams - who now works for BBC Radio Berkshire - scores Reading's second goal in the 1995 Division One play-off final against Bolton Wanderers. Bolton eventually won 4-3 and Reading would need to wait more than a decade to get into the Premier League
Jason Dawson
Kevin Doyle scores a late equaliser at Leicester City in March 2006 as Reading are promoted to the Premier League for the first time with six games to play and a record 106 points under the management of Steve Coppell
Jason Dawson
Reading players won the Championship again under Brian McDermott, six years after the club's first promotion. Impressive victories against rivals including West Ham and Southampton sealed it in 2011/12
Jason Dawson
Yann Kermorgant celebrates a 1-0 Championship play-off semi-final win against Fulham in 2017, at which another change of ownership had been announced. Reading eventually lost in the final to Huddersfield
Neil Graham
The Reading FC Women team has increasingly become part of the club. After several years playing first at Farnborough and then Wycombe, Reading Women now play home matches at the SCL stadium and have competed in the Women’s Super League since 2015. They reached the FA Women’s Cup semi-final in 2019

All pictures subject to copyright.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics