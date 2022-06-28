Reading rape investigation after woman attacked by four men
A woman has been raped and assaulted by four men in an alleyway attack in Reading.
Thames Valley Police is appealing for information on the attack, which happened at around 22:00 BST on Monday.
The woman, in her twenties, was walking through an alleyway near McIlroy Park, Tilehurst, when all four men attacked her.
She then walked an estimated 6.7km (4.2m) to Royal Berkshire Hospital and reported the incident to police.
A spokesperson for the force confirmed there had not been a 999 call from the scene.
Det Insp Laura Corscadden added the woman was receiving specialist treatment following the attack.
She urged anyone with information, CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell camera footage in connection to the incident to come forward.
The first offender is described as a mixed race man aged in his twenties, just over 6ft tall, of skinny build, wearing a grey tracksuit.
The second offender is described as a mixed race man, aged in his twenties, shorter than 6ft tall, of slim build, with short, dark hair in tight curls, and wearing jeans and a black t-shirt.
The third and fourth offenders are described as mixed race men in their twenties with short, dark, curly hair.
Det Insp Corscadden added: "This is a concerning incident. Members of the public may see an increased police presence while we continue to investigate and I would advise anyone with concerns to please speak to one of our officers."
