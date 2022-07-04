CityFibre faces grilling over Reading traffic congestion
- Published
An internet firm that has caused "significant traffic congestion" during installation of superfast broadband faces a grilling by councillors.
CityFibre directors will appear before Reading Borough Council (RBC) on Thursday to answer questions about months of disruption in Reading.
RBC's transport lead Tony Page, said there had been an "unacceptable knock-on effect on people's lives".
The company must provide a robust traffic management plan, he added.
The Berkshire town has suffered huge tailbacks during various phases of CityFibre's £58m project to lay new cabling, which began in January last year.
Oxford Road and Caversham have been the worst affected areas, with huge tailbacks building up over the town's two bridges crossing the River Thames.
'Roads gridlocked'
Mr Page wrote to the firm in April to voice "continuing concerns" about its performance and that of Instalcom, its highway contractor.
The firm's bosses will be quizzed by the council's strategic environment planning and transport committee, which will also hear from GrainConnect, a new telecoms utility company that is planning similar activities in Reading.
Mr Page said: "Residents in Reading will understand that this is a significant investment by CityFibre in superfast broadband in the town.
"Nevertheless, there have been phases of this project where roads have essentially been gridlocked, with an unacceptable knock-on effect on people's lives and livelihoods."
This was "in spite of assurances made to myself and council officers" by CityFibre and Instalcom ahead of the work, he added.
CityFibre's roll-out is due to continue for months before it is completed. The firm has been approached for comment.
Mr Page said it was CityFibre's responsibility "to present a robust traffic management plan which takes into account every aspect of its work", including minimising disruption.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.