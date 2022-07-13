Bracknell sexual assaults: Boy, 13, arrested over three attacks
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after three attacks were reported in two days.
A teenage girl and two women in their 20s reported being touched over their clothes by a boy in South Hill Park in Bracknell, Berkshire, on 5 and 6 July.
Thames Valley Police had stepped up patrols in the area following the attacks and issued a witness appeal.
The force said the arrested boy was from Bracknell and remained in police custody.
