New machines in Reading set to boost female plasma donations
A donation centre has installed new machines that will allow more women to give plasma.
The equipment used at Reading Plasma Donor Centre in King's Road previously operated to minimum height and weight criteria, which ruled most women out.
Only 7% of donations at the site came from females because restrictions meant women had to be at least 5ft 4ins (162cm) and 12st 8lbs (80kg).
A 5ft 4ins woman now only needs to weigh 9st (57kg) in order to donate.
Paula Ussher, manager of Reading Plasma Donor Centre, said: "Our new plasma donation machines are female friendly, enabling almost twice as many women to save lives by giving plasma.
"We know some women were disappointed because we had to turn them away before. Now, more people than ever can donate."
The plasma is used to make immunoglobulin, an antibody medicine that strengthens or stabilises the immune system of people with rare disorders.
Three machines are now in place at the Reading centre with six more due to follow within days.
