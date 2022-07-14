Bracknell: Tribute paid to man who died in crash
- Published
The family of a man who died in a crash has said he will never be forgotten.
Matthew Teal died when his motorbike was in collision with a car on Ringmead, near to the junction with Jevington, in Bracknell on 10 July.
The 37-year-old, from Bracknell, died at the scene.
His family has said he leaves behind a fiancé, "three young beautiful children, a loving family and great friends who Matthew would have done anything for".
In a statement Mr Teal's family added: "He was a hard worker and looked after his family the best he knew how to. He will be truly missed by so many but never forgotten.
"To the moon and back."
Police have been appealing for witnesses.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.