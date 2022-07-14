Thames Lido: Masseur's sex attack complaints 'treated properly'
- Published
A leisure complex where a masseur carried out four sex assaults on clients said it "acted appropriately" despite complaints being raised.
Toshihide Nukui attacked four women at Thames Lido, Reading, in 2018 and 2019.
One of his victims felt "no-one was listening" when she reported an incident to managers who believed Nukui's account.
Lido bosses expressed "great sympathy" to the women but insisted they had investigated the incidents properly.
Nukui, 49, from Reading, was jailed for five years on Tuesday.
'Staff vetting'
One of the women told Reading Crown Court she notified managers at the lido, who she said believed Nukui's denials.
"It was like no-one was listening to me," she said.
In a statement, Thames Lido said: "The incidents involving Mr Nukui were investigated and acted upon in line with external legal advice.
"The incidents were independent from each other and were all treated with proper care and attention.
"Once again we express our great sympathy for the victims of his crimes."
It said it "confirmed once again that we acted appropriately as soon as the allegations came to light".
The lido said it had also held a review and changed its policies on staff recruitment and vetting in light of the crimes.
Nukui went on to assault a fifth woman at The Therapy Centre in Reading in October 2019.
The Therapy Centre has been contacted to comment.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.