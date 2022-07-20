Andrzej Mucha: Murder arrest over Slough man missing for seven months

Andrzej MuchaThames Valley Police
Andrzej Mucha's daughter has previously appealed for information about his whereabouts

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who disappeared nearly seven months ago.

Polish speaker Andrzej Mucha, from Slough, was reported missing by his family on 30 December.

Thames Valley Police said the 57-year-old had still not been found but officers were working on the basis he was no longer alive.

The arrested local man, 32, is being held in police custody.

Mr Mucha's daughter has previously appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

