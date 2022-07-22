Wokingham Borough Council backs motion to ban animals as prizes
Giving pets as prizes at funfairs has been banned by a local council amidst concerns for welfare.
Wokingham Borough Council has backed a motion to scrap animal prizes under advice from the RSPCA.
The authority said the issue predominantly concerned goldfish, traditionally put in a bag and given as a prize.
Councillor Gary Cowan said giving livestock animals as prizes in any form was "abhorrent".
The ban means fairgrounds will not be allowed to give out live animals as prizes on Wokingham Borough Council land.
The authority has also agreed to write to the government "urging an outright ban on the giving of live animals as prizes on both public and private land".
Putting forward the motion, Cllr Cowan told the council the century-old tradition of animals as funfair prizes was "not how society in the 21st Century should work".
The authority is the latest council to back a motion preventing pets given as prizes via fairgrounds, social media and other channels.
