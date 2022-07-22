Windsor MP Adam Afriyie to stand down at next general election
- Published
A long-serving MP is to stand down at the next general election.
The Windsor Conservative Association (WCA) announced on Thursday that Adam Afriyie had decided to step down.
The former trade envoy said with Brexit "concluded" it was the "right time" to relinquish his post, and that it had been an honour to be the Conservative's first black MP.
Mr Afriyie, who has been Windsor's MP since 2005, will remain in the position until the next general election.
In a statement Mr Afriyie said: "Having come from a tough background in South London, it has been a huge honour to have served in the wonderful Windsor constituency since 2005.
"It is a double and unexpected honour to have been elected the first black Conservative MP in the history of our party, and to have served as a shadow science minister and as the prime minister's trade envoy to Ghana under successive governments.
"With Brexit concluded and the fourth leadership election underway, I feel that now it the right time for a new MP to represent our constituency and continue to protect and promote our beautiful area in the years ahead.
"There is no greater honour than to serve your country and your constituents, and I will diligently continue to perform my duties until the next election."
WCA chairman Lars Swann said Mr Afriyie had "unfailingly helped" residents and businesses based in his constituency.
He added: "He has supported many charities and campaigns in his time as our MP and will be missed by many."
The WCA is expected to commence a selection for a new candidate in the autumn.
Mr Afriyie has been predominantly a backbench MP, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
In 2016 he was appointed to be a Trade Envoy to Ghana, standing down last year when the UK-Ghana Brexit bilateral trade deal was secured.
He has also been facing bankruptcy after a petition was filed against him from HMRC.
He said at the time: "I will of course pay any tax that is due."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.