Reading: Driver stabbed after asking men blocking road to move
- Published
A driver was punched and stabbed after confronting a group of men blocking a road.
The man was travelling down Friar Street in Reading at about 04:00 BST when a group of men stood in the middle of the road blocking his route.
Thames Valley Police said he was attacked by the men after asking them to move.
The man, aged in his 20s, was treated in hospital but has since been discharged, the force said.
Any witnesses or those with CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to come forward.
