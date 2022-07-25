Caroline Flack: Berkshire festival to celebrate TV star set to begin
- Published
A festival in memory of TV presenter Caroline Flack is set to get under way.
Flackstock is being held in the grounds of Englefield House, near Pangbourne, Berkshire, to raise money for mental health charities.
Billed as a celebration of the late Love Island host's life, the festival features comedy, dance and music.
Olly Murs, Natalie Imbruglia, Dermot O'Leary and Rylan Clark-Neal are among those due to appear at the one-day event which starts at 16:00 BST.
The festival has been organised by her mother Christine, sister Jody and many of her friends.
Christine Flack said it was the "perfect way to remember her singing, dancing and most of all laughing".
She added: "My Caroline was never more herself or happier than at a music festival with her sister and her friends."
The line-up also includes Louise Redknapp and Fleur East.
Professor Green, Kirsty Gallacher, Paddy McGuinness, Joel Dommett and BBC Strictly Come Dancing dancers Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are among the celebrity appearances.
Caroline was crowned the winner of Strictly in 2014 alongside her professional partner Pasha Kovalev.
Money raised from the event will be divided equally between the charities Choose Love, Mind, Samaritans and the Charlie Waller Trust.
The TV presenter took her own life in February 2020 at the age of 40.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.