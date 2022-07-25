Reading FC's kit includes new climate change design
A football club's new home kit features a stripe design to represent increasing average global temperatures.
The design on Reading Football Club's shirt sleeves and shorts was first created by a University of Reading academic in 2018.
Prof Ed Hawkins said the stripes would be brought to a new audience of thousands of football fans every week.
The club's head of commercial said he hoped the design would "inspire more climate conversations" amongst fans.
"We are not perfect, but this is the start of a journey. We will not aim to change the world overnight," Tim Kilpatrick said.
"We want to aim to reduce our carbon footprint as a football club and give our fans the opportunity to come with us on the same journey."
Each stripe on the shirts shows a year's average temperature, relative to the period as a whole, since the club was founded in 1871. Blue stripes represent cooler than average years and red hotter than average.
The Macron shirt is made from recycled plastic bottles and can itself be recycled again in the future.
The equivalent of 13-and-a-half plastic litre bottles produces enough polyester yarn to make one of the shirts.
The Championship club and the university launched a project to minimise the club's environmental impact and improve its sustainability last month.
Prof Hawkins added: "Support is a powerful thing in football and this collaboration makes it a key theme for the season.
"We hope Reading Football Club's fans will push them on to success this season, while at the same time the players and the club will be supporting climate action and recognising the science."
