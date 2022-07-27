Drag act's story hour for children disrupted by protesters
A kids' story hour run by a drag act was targeted by protesters claiming it was "sexualising their children".
Aida H Dee The Storytime Drag Queen kicked off the UK tour of Drag Queen Story Hour at Reading Library.
Two protesters interrupted the session while about 25 others protested outside the venue.
Aida H Dee was intended to be a positive LGTBQ role model for children, said Sebastian Samuel, the man behind the character.
Protesters targeted the library entrance on Monday with placards and banners before the session, claiming it was inappropriate for children.
Once the event started, two protesters, who had entered the library with their children, stood up and said the story hour was "disgusting".
Officers from Thames Valley Police monitored the protest and no arrests were made.
The two protesters were escorted out by staff and the story hour continued.
Mr Samuel said the shows included no sexual language nor were children exposed to sexual situations.
"What is confusing is that these groups are attempting to create a sexual focus here where none exists by drawing attention to sex and sexuality," he said.
Mr Samuel said it was the first time protesters had attended an event but he had received threats before.
"At the time, I was shaky and it was emotional but this is my job, I refuse to let it affect me in any major way," he said.
Role model
Mr Samuel has previously told the BBC he firmly believes in what he is doing.
"So many children out there don't get an LGBTQ+ model because it's taboo. I was never told Alan Turing was a gay man, even though he was one of our greatest mathematicians.
"Role models are like oxygen, if you don't have them you can't breathe and for LGBTQ+ people, we've been dying," he added.
Following the incident, Reading Borough Council said it was "extremely disappointed" at the protest and that all parents attending were aware of the nature of the performance.
"Reading is a diverse community and our library service seeks to reflect and celebrate that by hosting and supporting a wide range of artists and audience experiences," it added.
