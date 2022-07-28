Reading: Build-to-rent apartment plan for The Oracle
- Published
Views are being sought on a scheme to revamp a riverside shopping centre and add hundreds of rental apartments.
The proposal for the 475 build-to-rent flats at The Oracle in Reading also features flexible working spaces and shops.
Under the plans the centre's owners, Hammerson, would replace the former Debenhams store and upgrade the Vue Cinema.
An online consultation on the plans runs until 26 August .
A drop-in session for residents to see the plans is also being held at The Oracle on 12 August 11:00-16:00 BST.
Hammerson said it was working on the proposals for the homes alongside build-to-rent developer, Packaged Living, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
It said it hoped to achieve a BREEAM rating - a mark of sustainability for buildings - of "excellent" for the scheme.
The shopping centre owner said it expected to submit a planning application once it had reviewed feedback from the public consultation.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.