Reading Station: Murder arrest after man dies on platform
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man who was assaulted on a railway platform.
British Transport Police (BTP) said the victim was found injured on a platform at Reading Station at about 23:45 BST on Saturday and died at the scene.
It is thought the attack followed an altercation on board a train.
BTP said the suspect, who was was arrested at the scene, remains in custody and witnesses have been asked to come forward.
Det Ch Insp Paul Langley said: "This is a needless act of violence which has resulted in the tragic loss of a man's life.
"Witnesses will be crucial in helping us piece together exact what happened last night, and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the moments before it to contact us as soon as possible."
