Calcot house fire: Teenager, 17, released by police
- Published
A teenage boy arrested after several houses were gutted by fire has been released under investigation.
Three homes in Red Cottage Drive in Calcot, Reading were severely damaged following the fire which broke out shortly before midnight on Thursday .
Several vehicles, and a caravan were also damaged in the fire.
Thames Valley Police said the boy from Calcot, arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, had been released under investigation.
The fire, which affected several other homes in the terrace, was brought under control and put out in the early hours of Friday morning.
Thames Valley Police said South Central Ambulance Service treated several people at the scene but nobody was seriously injured.
West Berkshire Council all residents who have been unable to return to their home have been found other accommodation.
The authority said The Calcot Centre would be open as a donation centre on Monday between 0900 - 16:00 BST.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.