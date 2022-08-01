Reading Station: Murder charge over death of man on platform
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering a train passenger who died on a platform following an altercation in a carriage.
British Transport Police (BTP) officers were called to Platform 8 of Reading station in Berkshire on Saturday shortly before 23:45 BST.
A 24-year-old man who was found injured on the platform died at the scene.
Kirkpatrick Virgo, 42, of Whitby Road, Slough has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon, BTP said.
He is due to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The victim's family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the moments before it is urged to contact BTP.
