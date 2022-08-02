Treason Act charge after Windsor Castle crossbow incident
A man allegedly found with a crossbow in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day has been charged under the Treason Act.
Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, has also been charged with threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.
Mr Chail, from Southampton, is in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 17 August.
The charges were brought after an investigation by the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command.
Mr Chail has been charged with offences under section 2 of the 1842 Treason Act, namely "discharging or aiming firearms, or throwing or using any offensive matter or weapon, with intent to injure or alarm her Majesty", said Scotland Yard.
Nick Price, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: "The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Chail are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."
