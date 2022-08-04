Woman arrested in Calcot house arson investigation
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice after a fire that severely damaged three homes.
Several residents had to leave their properties after the fire started in Red Cottage Drive in Calcot, Reading, shortly before midnight last Thursday.
The woman, from Reading, was bailed until 31 August.
A boy, 17, from Calcot, arrested on suspicion of arson last week has been released pending further inquiries.
The fire service said vehicles and a caravan were also damaged in the blaze that was brought under control and put out in the early hours of last Friday.
South Central Ambulance Service treated several people at the scene but nobody was seriously injured.
