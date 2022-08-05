Newbury care agency found lacking in leadership by inspectors
A failing care agency suffered from a "widespread and significant shortfall" in leadership, inspectors have found.
Care at Home Newbury looks after older people, including some with dementia and physical disabilities, in their homes in Berkshire and Hampshire.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said it found people were not always protected from the risk of harm or abuse during its inspection in May.
The company was contacted to comment about the CQC's findings.
The regulator said the agency had failed to notify it "without delay" after a client alleged they had been abused by a staff member.
It rated the company as inadequate. It had been rated good at its last inspection in November 2019.
The CQC found staff did not arrive at consistent times and were "frequently late" to appointments, but inspectors said they treated people with "kindness and compassion".
Medicines were not monitored safely and there were a "large number of omissions which were not accounted for" in its medicines administration records.
