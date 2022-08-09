Liquid Leisure Windsor death: Park stays shut after girl's death
- Published
A water park where an 11-year-old girl died has said it will remain shut for the rest of the week "out of respect" to her family.
Emergency services were called to the lake at Liquid Leisure Windsor, near Datchet in Berkshire, on Saturday after the child was reported missing.
She was found just after 17:10 BST and taken hospital, where she died.
Staff had initially said the aqua assault course would reopen on Tuesday but those plans have now been changed.
In a statement, Liquid Leisure said: "We have decided to remain closed for the remainder of the week out of respect for all the families involved."
Flowers and messages have been left outside the attraction's closed gates as tributes poured in following the girl's death.
One read: "To a beautiful little girl. I hope you know how hard everyone tried to save you.
"You were just too beautiful for this world. You will always be the brightest star in the night sky."
A mother-of-two, who did not want to be named, was at the water park when the girl went missing.
She said lifeguards and friends of the girl's family ran along the lake shouting her name at about 15:45.
"I later learnt that they were hoping she'd somehow managed to make it back to the shoreline and was in shock or passed out," the woman said.
"They were asking all of us to shout her name, describing her as shoulder height on an adult, with shoulder-length brown hair."
She said between 30 and 40 people - lifeguards and other swimmers - jumped into the water to look for the girl before emergency services arrived.
"As the situation unfolded, with every minute that passed by you could see the rising panic amongst the onlookers," the woman added.
The girl's death is being treated as unexplained and an investigation has begun, Thames Valley Police said.
Although formal identification has yet to take place, the girl's next of kin have been informed and they are being offered support by officers.
