Grassland blaze tackled near Reading rail tracks
- Published
A large grassland fire has broken out near railway tracks.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) said it was called to Circuit Lane in Southcote, Reading, at about 15:10 BST. It has advised nearby residents to keep doors and windows closed.
Trains between Basingstoke and Reading have been suspended.
Witnesses said the whole field was alight and described flames reaching the bottom of the rail embankment.
RBFRS had earlier warned of the "extremely high" risk of wildfires.
Fire crews are currently responding to a large field fire off the A33 in #Reading @GHRBerksHants @berkshire_live @rdgchronicle pic.twitter.com/qLrbbOqygG— TV999 (@ThamesValley999) August 9, 2022
