Dog on M4 motorway saved by traffic officer near Hungerford
A quick-thinking traffic officer has saved a dog after he found it lying in the lane of a motorway.
David England, a National Highways traffic officer, spotted the dog near Hungerford after receiving calls that the labrador was on the loose.
After stopping the traffic, David was able to rescue "Diesel" the dog and reunite him with his owner.
David said: "Diesel was so happy to see a friendly face, he jumped into the car after a kiss and a hug.
"It was obvious he was pleased to see me. We don't always get many happy endings when it comes to animals and motorways but thankfully this was one case that ended well."
Gary Middleton, the dog's owner, said: "Dave was brilliant. When we got Diesel back, I was expecting a telling off but he pointed out that he was okay, nobody was hurt and all was good.
"His biggest concern was that he now had dog hair on his seats and could he borrow our vacuum cleaner before handing the vehicle over to the night shift."
