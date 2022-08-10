Tilehurst murder inquiry after man hit by van dies in hospital
- Published
A murder inquiry has been started after a teenager who was seriously injured when he was hit by a van has died in hospital.
The man, who police said was aged in his late teens and from Reading, was hurt in Pierces Hill, Tilehurst, last Thursday.
He was treated in hospital but died on Tuesday. His family has been told.
A boy, 17, from Reading, was previously charged with attempted murder and is due at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday.
Two men, aged 18 and 20, who are both from Reading, were previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released on bail.
A 38-year-old man from Reading has also been bailed after being held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Police are investigating another incident, also on Thursday, which they say is linked.
A teenage girl was left with serious facial injuries in Coronation Square, Southcote. She was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.
An 18-year-old man, of Don Close, Tilehurst, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm without intent and assault by beating in connection with the Southcote incident.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.